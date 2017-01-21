UTA women red-hot in second half, romp past ULM 93-59

UT Arlington posted its highest point total of the season in routing Louisiana-Monroe 93-59 in a Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.
It was the sixth consecutive win at College Park Center for the Mavericks (13-4, 6-1 Sun Belt). They are 8-1 at home this season. The last-place Warhawks fell to 4-14, 1-5.
“Everybody contributed. Everybody stepped up,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said, via utamavs.com. “We were pretty good from beginning to end, which is something that we’ve been lacking a little bit.”
Junior center Rebekah VanDijk led UTA with a game-high 21 points and Shelby Richards scored a career-high 14 points. VanDijk had seven rebounds and Crystal Allen had a career-high six rebounds. Freshman guard Ericka Mattingly had a career-high nine assists.
UTA forced 27 turnovers and registered 15 steals. ULM was held to just three shots in the first quarter.
The Mavericks jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and led 39-24 at halftime. In the second half, UTA hit 57.6 percent of its shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and finished by outscoring ULM 27-12 in the fourth quarter. UTA was 5 of 6 on 3s in the third quarter.
Up next for UTA are road games against Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. Thursday) and Appalachian State (noon Saturday).
Comments