Women's Basketball

January 21, 2017 5:18 PM

UTA women red-hot in second half, romp past ULM 93-59

Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON

UT Arlington posted its highest point total of the season in routing Louisiana-Monroe 93-59 in a Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.

It was the sixth consecutive win at College Park Center for the Mavericks (13-4, 6-1 Sun Belt). They are 8-1 at home this season. The last-place Warhawks fell to 4-14, 1-5.

“Everybody contributed. Everybody stepped up,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said, via utamavs.com. “We were pretty good from beginning to end, which is something that we’ve been lacking a little bit.”

Junior center Rebekah VanDijk led UTA with a game-high 21 points and Shelby Richards scored a career-high 14 points. VanDijk had seven rebounds and Crystal Allen had a career-high six rebounds. Freshman guard Ericka Mattingly had a career-high nine assists.

UTA forced 27 turnovers and registered 15 steals. ULM was held to just three shots in the first quarter.

The Mavericks jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and led 39-24 at halftime. In the second half, UTA hit 57.6 percent of its shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and finished by outscoring ULM 27-12 in the fourth quarter. UTA was 5 of 6 on 3s in the third quarter.

Up next for UTA are road games against Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. Thursday) and Appalachian State (noon Saturday).

Related content

Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Whole Foods in Fort Worth spotlights local vendors

View more video

Sports Videos