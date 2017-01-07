VanDijk helps UTA women cruise past Texas State

UTA junior Rebekah VanDijk posted another career performance against Texas State, scoring 30 points as the Mavericks knocked off the Bobcats 61-39 on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Coliseum.
It was VanDijk’s second consecutive game against Texas State with at least 30 points. She racked up a then-career-high 33 in a March 1 victory last season.
VanDijk finished 13 of 18 from the field and also had 14 rebounds for UTA (10-3, 3-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007-08. Cierra Johnson tied a career-high with 10 rebounds
The Bobcats (6-8, 1-2) hit five of their first nine 3-pointers to take a 17-11 lead early in the second quarter. But UTA rallied with a 13-2 run and took a 24-19 advantage into halftime. The Mavericks never looked back, outscoring Texas State 37-20 in the second half.
UTA has won three straight over its I-35 rivals. The Mavericks will return to action Thursday night on the road at South Alabama.
Comments