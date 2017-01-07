Women's Basketball

January 7, 2017 5:17 PM

VanDijk helps UTA women cruise past Texas State

SAN MARCOS

UTA junior Rebekah VanDijk posted another career performance against Texas State, scoring 30 points as the Mavericks knocked off the Bobcats 61-39 on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Coliseum.

It was VanDijk’s second consecutive game against Texas State with at least 30 points. She racked up a then-career-high 33 in a March 1 victory last season.

VanDijk finished 13 of 18 from the field and also had 14 rebounds for UTA (10-3, 3-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007-08. Cierra Johnson tied a career-high with 10 rebounds

The Bobcats (6-8, 1-2) hit five of their first nine 3-pointers to take a 17-11 lead early in the second quarter. But UTA rallied with a 13-2 run and took a 24-19 advantage into halftime. The Mavericks never looked back, outscoring Texas State 37-20 in the second half.

UTA has won three straight over its I-35 rivals. The Mavericks will return to action Thursday night on the road at South Alabama.

