UTA women shrug off cold start to beat ENMU, end two-game skid

0:47 One-way street dangers in downtown Fort Worth Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:25 Trump's White House