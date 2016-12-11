UTA women shrug off cold start to beat ENMU, end two-game skid

UT Arlington (6-2) ended a two-game losing streak with a 65-48 victory over Division II Eastern New Mexico (6-2) on Sunday at College Park Center.
Rebekah VanDijk led UTA with 16 points, all in the second half, on 5 of 15 shooting. Her five rebounds put her career total at 644, 10th all time at UTA. Junior transfer Shelby Richards had a season-high 11 points for the Mavericks and a team-high eight rebounds.
UTA was down 10-6 after a poor first quarter. But a 12-0 run to start the second quarter helped pushed UTA to a 25-17 halftime lead. After a 24-13 advantage in the third quarter, the Mavericks led 49-30 entering the final 10 minutes. UTA led by 25 with 6:57 to play.
“Our kids did respond and started guarding better in the second quarter. Then our shots started to fall,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said. “We’re just playing really tight right now, maybe a loss of a little confidence after our last two ballgames. I felt like Shelby [Richards] gave us a lot of energy and spring to her step that livened us up.”
UTA forced 27 turnovers and committed only six, helping to negate its cold shooting game. UTA shot only 19 of 65 (29.2 percent) from the field.
The Mavs were coming off losses to Stephen F. Austin (65-60) and Kansas State (62-49).
UTA continues its two-game stand at College Park Center with a second consecutive opponent from the Lone Star Conference (Division II). UTA welcomes Texas A&M-Commerce at 5 p.m. Sunday.
