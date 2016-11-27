UT Arlington women claim SHU tournament title, improve to 5-0

UT Arlington junior center Rebekah VanDijk scored a career-high 34 points Sunday as the Mavericks defeated Seton Hall 86-61 to claim the championship of the SHU Thanksgiving Classic in South Orange, N.J.
VanDijk was selected as the tournament MVP as the Mavericks (5-0) continued their best start since 1977 after sweeping two games in New Jersey.
VanDijk, who scored 21 points in the first half, was 14-of-19 from the field and recorded 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season.
Cierra Johnson (Hurst L.D. Bell) added 14 points, and Christina Devers and Aysia Evans each scored 13.
UTA trailed by three midway through the first quarter, but responded with a 20-0 run to take control over tournament host Seton Hall (4-2). The loss snapped the Pirates’ 28-game winning streak in nonconference home games.
“We showed a lot of heart and guts,” coach Krista Gerlich told UTA website utamavs.com. “I am really proud of their effort. The kids can’t be satisfied. They got to remain hungry and just have the mentality of who’s next.”
Next will be Stephen F. Austin, which will take on UTA at 2 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
Comments