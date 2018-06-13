Texas A&M student says athlete who sexually assaulted her is back on men's swimming and diving team

On June 7, a Texas A&M student tweeted that she had reported to the university that a member of the men's swimming and diving team had raped her, and that the swimmer was back with the team.
She also tweeted that the student-athlete had been found responsible for that act by the school's Title IX process and that his punishment consisted of a one-semester suspension. Her post also claimed that said individual is now back on the team.
In addition, the claim says he was given a redshirt for 2016-2017, which will will grant him an extra year of eligibility.
By Wednesday night, one of her posts had received 15,000 retweets.
Her public accounting of the situation and the university's response also prompted several other students to reveal their disappointment at how Texas A&M handled their claims of sexual assault.
The university said federal privacy law prevents the university from commenting on specific cases in a statement that was released on Monday afternoon.
You can also read the university's guidelines here.
