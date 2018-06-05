Guess who made the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2018 preview edition?

Jimbo Fisher continues to get all the attention.
On Tuesday, Dave Campbell's Texas Football released the cover photo for their 2018 summer preview edition. And the first-year Texas A&M head coach was front and center.
Houston Cougars defensinve tackle Ed Oliver is on the magazine's secondary cover.
Fisher signed a 10-year, $75-million-dollar contract that is fully guaranteed back in December. And expectations in College Station and around the country are high.
Back in February, Chancellor John Sharp gave Fisher an undated college football national championship plaque at the annual Chancellor’s Century Council meeting.
When Sharp was asked what he was looking for in a new head coach after a special meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents last November, he said “Nothing serious. Just want to win a national championship.”
Oliver, meanwhile, has already declared his intention to enter the 2019 NFL Draft following the conclusion of his junior season. Some even believe he's a dark-horse candidate to win the Heisman Trophy.
Michigan's Charles Woodson was the last defensive player claimed the award back in 1997.
Oliver is also projected to be a top five selection the 2019 NFL Draft.
