Here's how much Texas A&M paid to fire Kevin Sumlin

Spending millions of dollars on a head football coach is a long-established tradition at Texas A&M.
Last December, school administrators hired head coach Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State with a record-setting 10-year, 75-million-dollar guaranteed contract.
In order to facilitate that move, the university had to shell out big bucks to former head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after the Aggies loss to LSU in the final game of the 2017 regular season.
A&M sent a one-time payment of $9.9 million to Sumlin in February to satisfy the final two years of his contract, according to documents obtained by the Star-Telegram through an Open Records Request. In 2015, Sumlin signed a five-year, 30-million-dollar extension that was guaranteed.
On Jan. 14, the University of Arizona announced that Sumlin would become its next head coach. The terms of his contract are reportedly for 5 years and $14.5 million.
Between his reported $2 million base salary at Arizona and the $9.9 million he received from Texas A&M, Sumlin will make a total of $11.9 million this in 2018. That's more than any head coach in college football.
In his six seasons at Texas A&M, Sumlin produced a record of 51-26 and coached several first-round NFL draft picks. He also led the program to six bowl appearances, winning three and losing two (he did not coach the Aggies in their 55-52 Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest on Dec. 29, 2017.
