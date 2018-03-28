Mike Evans’ expectations for new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher? 10-win seasons

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans is on board with his school bringing in Jimbo Fisher.
Evans hated to see his coach, Kevin Sumlin, get fired, but understands it.
“I was happy with the hire [of Fisher] because I knew Sumlin had to go,” Evans said on Tuesday as he attended the university’s pro day.
“I love Sumlin, don’t take that out of context, Sumlin’s my guy. I wish he would’ve stayed, but it’s a business. His time was up and Jimbo is a great replacement. Great replacement.”
So what are the expectations of former players for Fisher?
“For me, at least 10 wins to put a number on it, a 10-win season,” Evans said. “But this isn’t his team yet. It’s not his recruits. It’s probably going to take a while to just build a program. You can’t just come right in and win a national championship. I hope it happens, but it’s hard to do that.”
Fisher, 52, is being viewed as a savior to the Aggies football program. This is a coach who won a national championship with Florida State in 2013 and those are the lofty expectations that A&M has too.
Fisher had a 10-win season when he took over the Seminoles in 2010 and then led them to a championship four seasons later.
Sumlin opened his tenure with A&M with an 11-win season in 2012 with a roster that included Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and Evans. But Sumlin didn’t get to double-digit wins after that and saw his time come to an end last season.
A&M went all-in on Fisher, handing him a 10-year, $75 million contract this offseason. With that contract, is anything short of a championship considered a success?
“That ain’t for me to say,” Evans said.
