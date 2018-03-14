After 17 scoreless innings, UTA baseball finally outlasts Texas A&M in the 18th

To say that Tuesday's college baseball game between UT Arlington and Texas A&M was a pitchers' duel would be an understatement.





In fact, it took 18 innings before either team even scored a run.

After 17 scoreless innings in a game that dragged past midnight, UTA finally pushed across five runs in the top of the 18th and eventually won 5-1.

The game, which was in College Station, lasted five hours and 41 minutes as a total of 151 hitters came to the plate, according to the UT Arlington sports website.

The Mavericks (5-9) broke through in the 18th after RJ Williams led off with a single to right field. Williams then scored the game's first run after Noah Vaughan's liner escaped the right fielder for a three-base error.

UTA tacked on four more runs, taking advantage of two walks and an infield error.

No. 6 Texas A&M (16-2) scored one run in the bottom of the 18th on a balk before UTA handed the Aggies just their second loss this season.

The game was the longest by innings in Texas A&M baseball history. For UTA, it was the longest since the Mavericks played 19 innings against McNeese State in 2014.

The Aggies, who had 10 hits, left 19 runners on base as Mavericks pitchers combined for 11 walks and 11 strikeouts.

UTA finished with 13 hits off a total of nine A&M pitchers.

The Mavericks also defeated the Aggies last season at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington.

UTA won't get much rest after the marathon victory and a trip back to Arlington as the Mavericks host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.