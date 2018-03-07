Johnny Manziel blasts NCAA over not paying student-athletes

Johnny Manziel has never been a big fan of the NCAA.
He reminded everyone why Wednesday.
The NCAA had close to $1.1 billion in annual revenue during its 2017 fiscal year, according to a USA Today report. The former star quarterback at Texas A&M saw that report floating around social media and had something to say.
In another tweet, Manziel re-posted the image of himself on the cover of TIME Magazine from September 2013. That story focused on why colleges needed to pay their student-athletes for the revenues they earn for the university.
In the 2012-13 school year, Texas A&M raised $740 million in donations, ESPN reported.
