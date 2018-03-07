Johnny Manziel blasts NCAA over not paying student-athletes

Johnny Manziel has never been a big fan of the NCAA.

He reminded everyone why Wednesday.

The NCAA had close to $1.1 billion in annual revenue during its 2017 fiscal year, according to a USA Today report. The former star quarterback at Texas A&M saw that report floating around social media and had something to say.

I’ll take that jersey money from 2012-2013. I accept Cash, Check, Credit Card, and now accepting Bitcoin. No rush @NCAA I’ll be here https://t.co/WLSSc6b2vG — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 7, 2018

In another tweet, Manziel re-posted the image of himself on the cover of TIME Magazine from September 2013. That story focused on why colleges needed to pay their student-athletes for the revenues they earn for the university.

IT’S TIME! The NCAA is a joke.. pic.twitter.com/TO8VMv2LBF — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 7, 2018

In the 2012-13 school year, Texas A&M raised $740 million in donations, ESPN reported.