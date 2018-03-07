Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, left, attended Texas A&M’s basketball game with former teammates Sean Porter, center, and Mike Evans on Saturday.
Texas A&M Aggies

Johnny Manziel blasts NCAA over not paying student-athletes

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 04:46 PM

Johnny Manziel has never been a big fan of the NCAA.

He reminded everyone why Wednesday.

The NCAA had close to $1.1 billion in annual revenue during its 2017 fiscal year, according to a USA Today report. The former star quarterback at Texas A&M saw that report floating around social media and had something to say.

In another tweet, Manziel re-posted the image of himself on the cover of TIME Magazine from September 2013. That story focused on why colleges needed to pay their student-athletes for the revenues they earn for the university.

In the 2012-13 school year, Texas A&M raised $740 million in donations, ESPN reported.

Johnny Football spoke to reporters at the National Fantasy Football Convention. video by Clarence Hill Jr. Jared Christopherjchristopher@star-telegram.com

