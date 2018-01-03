More Videos

    Aggie traditions influenced the designers who worked on the new Kyle Field. (Video by Brent Shirley/Special to the Star-Telegram)

Texas A&M Aggies

Report: Aggie donors sue 12th Man Foundation over parking and seating at Kyle Field

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 05:38 PM

More than a dozen Texas A&M donors have filed suit against the 12th Man Foundation over seating and parking rights at Kyle Field.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the lawsuit was filed in Newton County last week on behalf of 15 plaintiffs, and alleges breach of contract and other violations by the fund-raising organization and its directors. The lawsuit lists the foundation itself, as well as 28 current and former trustees of the organization as defendants.

The purpose of the plantiffs’ lawsuit is to restore what they view as their seats at Kyle Field. In the lawsuit’s other solution, the plantiffs would receive financial compensation of more than $1 million.

This is the latest in a long line of lawsuits against the 12th Man Foundation dating to 2011. Many of the lawsuits were filed as a result of the $485 million renovation that reseated several hundred donors. Those donors did have the option to keep their seats, if they gave more money to the foundation.

The majority of those prior cases were settled out of court for undisclosed amounts.

