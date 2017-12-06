Florida State president takes shot at A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher

Oh, college football, the gift that keeps on giving.

The latest unwrapping of goodness came courtesy of Florida State president John Thrasher at the press conference announcing the hiring of Willie Taggart as its new head coach on Wednesday.

Before we get into what Thrasher said, let’s take you back to former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher’s introductory press conference at Texas A&M from Monday morning when he twice used the term ‘no-brainer’ when talking about his decision to leave the Seminoles for College Station.

"People say, 'What attracted you to Texas A&M?' First and foremost, it was (athletic director) Scott Woodward," Fisher said in his opening statement. "As he told me in his vision for the place and what he had and he told me the President's vision and the Chancellor's and the Board of Regents', it was a no-brainer."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fisher was later asked why he would have left what appeared to be a comfortable set up at FSU, to which he replied: “And then my relationship with Scott, the ability to come back and work and relive that vision of things that we had did before at LSU, I think it was a no-brainer in a crazy way,” Fisher said.

Fast-forward to Wednesday’s presser for Taggart.

“I kind of think, like [Coach Taggart] told me, it was like a no-brainer to come to Florida State,” Thrasher said, to loud applause and laughter.

FSU president John Thrasher takes a jab at Jimbo Fisher; Seminoles secure top coaching target in Willie Taggart https://t.co/r0PoFZk0I2 pic.twitter.com/1SF7ufSoSA — Orlando Sentinel-FSU (@osfsu) December 6, 2017

If only these two programs were scheduled to meet each other sometime soon.

They aren’t for now, but, then again, that could change. We hope.