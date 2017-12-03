Former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a hot commodity right now. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
UCF targeting Kevin Sumlin as next head coach

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 03, 2017 12:31 PM

UCF is targeting former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin to be its next head coach, according to reports.

The position opened up on Saturday after Scott Frost accepted the coaching job at Nebraska, his alma mater. Frost led UCF to an 11-0 season, the only remaining perfect record in the FBS.

CBS Tampa first reported UCF’s interest in Sumlin, who was fired by Texas A&M a week ago after he went 51-26 in six seasons in College Station. Sumlin was also reportedly in the mix for the Tennessee job.

