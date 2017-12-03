UCF targeting Kevin Sumlin as next head coach

UCF is targeting former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin to be its next head coach, according to reports.

The position opened up on Saturday after Scott Frost accepted the coaching job at Nebraska, his alma mater. Frost led UCF to an 11-0 season, the only remaining perfect record in the FBS.

CBS Tampa first reported UCF’s interest in Sumlin, who was fired by Texas A&M a week ago after he went 51-26 in six seasons in College Station. Sumlin was also reportedly in the mix for the Tennessee job.

Source: #UCF is engaged in discussions with former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin. He’s their top target to succeed Scott Frost. No agreement has been reached, but talks are ongoing. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) December 3, 2017

