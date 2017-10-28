Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) cross the goal line for a touchdown as Texas A&M defensive lineman Landis Durham (46) and Kingsley Keke (88) defend.
Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State beats Texas A&M for 3rd straight win

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 10:53 PM

COLLEGE STATION

Mississippi State hasn’t played a close game this season and that trend continued on Saturday night at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs whipped the Aggies 35-14 at Kyle Field to win their third consecutive game.

Mississippi State (6-2, 3-2 SEC) hadn’t won or lost a game by less than 25 points heading into Saturday’s contest. The Aggies (5-3, 3-2) were coming off their bye week, but looked like the frazzled team between the lines on Saturday.

The Bulldogs burst to a 14-0 halftime lead thanks to a run-stuffing and pass-swatting defense. Nick Fitzgerald got MSU on the board late in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown keeper to cap a 16-play, 86-yard drive.

Late in the second quarter MSU added to its lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Donald Gray, the fourth play of a 53-yard drive highlighted by Fitzgerald’s 45-yard dash against a reeling defense.

After halftime MSU picked up where it left off, as Fitzgerald connected with Farrod Green on a 41-yard passing play, and then Fitzgerald hooked up with a wide-open Jordan Thomas on a 10-yard touchdown pass to lift the Bulldogs to a 21-0 lead with 11:47 left in the third quarter.

A&M finally got on the board in the third quarter on a direct snap to running back Keith Ford for a 1-yard touchdown, capping a drive highlighted by quarterback Kellen Mond’s 33-yard scramble. The Bulldogs answered quickly with an interception of Mond’s pass and, three plays later, Nick Gibson bulled his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run to again push the MSU lead to a comfortable three touchdowns.

A year earlier Fitzgerald had blasted 74 yards for a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage in an eventual 35-28 MSU victory in Starkville, Miss., that squashed the national-title hopes of A&M, slotted fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings last season.

This time both teams were unranked, but Fitzgerald again worked over the Aggies with his legs and feet. The Bulldogs outgained the Aggies 369-285 in total offense, including 228-96 on the ground.

A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, recovered from a broken ankle suffered in the season opener, replaced a roughed-up Mond in the fourth quarter, and threw an interception returned for a touchdown by Jamal Peters. But Starkel rebounded on A&M’s next offensive series with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Camron Buckley late in the game, with the Bulldogs’ lead already well out of reach.

The takeaway

TEXAS A&M: The Aggies had lived on the edge for much of the season with four second-half comebacks against subpar opponents. Their luck ran out against a quality foe on Saturday night.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: The Bulldogs are on a roll after consecutive stumbles against Georgia and Auburn. They'll be put to the ultimate test on Nov. 11 at home against Alabama, but first up for MSU is Massachusetts at Davis-Wade Stadium.

Up next

TEXAS A&M: The Aggies play their second of three consecutive home games when No. 19 Auburn visits Kyle Field on Saturday. The visitors have won in each of the five previous games as SEC West opponents. MISSISSIPPI STATE: The Bulldogs take a break from SEC play by hosting Massachusetts on Saturday. Mississippi State has won three consecutive games following league losses on the road at Georgia and Auburn.

Mississippi St.

7

7

14

7

35

Texas A&M

0

0

7

7

14

First Quarter

MSST—Fitzgerald 2 run (Christmann kick), 3:34

Second Quarter

MSST—D.Gray 8 pass from Fitzgerald (Christmann kick), 3:30

Third Quarter

MSST—J.Thomas 10 pass from Fitzgerald (Christmann kick), 11:47

TXAM—Ford 1 run (LaCamera kick), 8:20

MSST—Gibson 14 run (Christmann kick), 5:00

Fourth Quarter

MSST—Peters 90 interception return (Christmann kick), 7:23

TXAM—Buckley 70 pass from Starkel (LaCamera kick), 5:15

MSST

TXAM

First downs

19

15

Rushes-yards

52-228

28-96

Passing

141

189

Comp-Att-Int

12-21-1

16-41-3

Return Yards

36

84

Punts-Avg.

6-25.33

8-42.87

Fumbles-Lost

2-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

5-45

4-30

Time of Possession

36:09

23:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Mississippi St., Fitzgerald 18-105, Ae.Williams 22-68, Gibson 4-43, Hill 5-10, Lee 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Texas A&M, Mond 6-32, Tr.Williams 10-32, Ford 8-25, Bussey 3-11, Starkel 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Mississippi St., Fitzgerald 12-21-1-141. Texas A&M, Mond 8-26-2-56, Starkel 8-15-1-133.

RECEIVING—Mississippi St., Je.Jackson 4-39, F.Green 3-51, Mixon 1-17, Gibson 1-12, J.Thomas 1-10, D.Gray 1-8, Ju.Johnson 1-4. Texas A&M, C.Kirk 5-33, Ausbon 3-25, Buckley 2-88, Bussey 2-25, Tr.Williams 2-7, Ratley 1-7, Paul 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

