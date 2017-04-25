Myles Garrett Watch: Can you beat the A&M star’s Wonderlic score?

With the 2017 NFL Draft just two days away, Wonderlic scores are leaking faster than Myles Garrett’s 40-yard-dash time, which was 4.64 seconds at last month’s NFL Draft Combine, by the way.
Garrett scored a 31 out of 50 possible correct answers on the intelligence test, the second-highest score from a defensive lineman in this year’s draft field according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bob McGinn. Larry Ogunjobi of Charlotte, who is projected as a second or third round draft prospect, scored a near-Ivy League level 36.
Taken on its own, the Wonderlic has its hits and misses as a predictor for success in the NFL. It’s supposed to measure the intelligence of an incoming draftee, but sometimes it doesn’t even feel like it does that effectively.
After all, former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel scored one point higher on his Wonderlic exam in 2014 than did Garrett this year. Then again, Tom Brady scored a 33 on his Wonderlic in 2000, so what are we supposed to believe?
Ultimately, it all means the Wonderlic is meant to be part of a package of measurables, not taken by itself to judge any prospect’s draftability.
Click this link to start your amazing, confusing Wonderlic experience.
Then compare your results to these modern NFL Draft prospects:
Ezekiel Elliott actually edged Garrett last year with a 32.
Former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne infamously scored a 4.
CBS just hired a near-genius, as Tony Romo scored 37 on the Wonderlic.
Dak Prescott scored a 25.
This year, Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya led the 2017 Draft field with a 34. Trevor Knight scored a 30. Josh Dobbs, 29; Deshone Kizer, 28; Mitchell Trubisky, 25; Davis Webb, 25; Patrick Mahomes, 24; Mansfield’s and Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans, 21.
Historically, Harvard grad and former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has modern bragging rights with his 48, Blaine Gabbert scored 42, Alex Smith scored a 40, Eli Manning scored a 39 and Aaron Rodgers earned a 35.
Make sense of it how you will, and try not to disappoint your mother with your own score.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments