Texas A&M Aggies

April 19, 2017 1:02 PM

Myles Garrett Watch: Can this Aggie land Garrett before the NFL does?

By Matthew Martinez

COLLEGE STATION

A Texas A&M student named Anne-Marie needs y’all’s help.

On Tuesday, she slid into the DM’s of @MylesLGarrett with the following, the publicized the exchange with a tweet:

Help a sister out. All it takes is a retweet. Actually about 92,000 more of them at the time of this writing Wednesday.

Anne-Marie had gathered 8,000 retweets by Wednesday at noon, with 24 hours left to nab the 92,000 more she needs in order for Garrett, the presumptive No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, to accompany her to her sorority’s semiformal event.

That’s a steep hill to climb, but the Aggies have made comebacks before. Even in football.

According to the student’s Twitter profile, she belongs to Kappa Theta Beta, which is a Catholic sorority run through Catholic campus ministry at Texas A&M.

