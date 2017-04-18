Myles Garrett Watch: He gets it from his momma

There were no shortage of role models in the Garrett household.

When his nose wasn’t stuck in a book, Myles, the youngest, turned to a brother 10 years his senior who was on his way to an NBA career and a sister three grades ahead of him who he would watch win high school state track titles in both hurdles and shot put before winning a 2014 NCAA Indoor Championship in the weight throw.

Myles Garrett’s half-brother, Sean Williams, was taken by the New Jersey Nets with the 17th overall selection in the 2007 NBA Draft, and his sister Brea was a national champion for the Aggies, and probably the best recruiting tool A&M had as Myles’ recruitment out of Arlington Martin went down to the wire between Texas A&M and TCU.

His siblings set the bar high for Myles, but all three owe at least some of their athletic prowess to their mother, Audrey Garrett. Audrey was an All-America selection in the 60-meter hurdles in 1982 at Hampton.

Former TCU standout Devonte Fields on teaching Myles Garrett everything he knows Devonte Fields and Myles Garrett played together at Arlington Martin.

Williams has a different father than Brea and Myles, making it likely that Audrey is the genetic lottery winner in the Garrett equation.

Culled from various media clippings on the family through the years, the following are some of Audrey’s thoughts on Myles.

On which scene from “Jurassic Park” spurred Myles’ now-famous love for dinosaurs: “He ate that man on the toilet, when he ran into that little shed. He bit that man in half.”

On the diversity of Myles’ interests: “I just call him an old soul.”

On fostering a competitive spirit in her children: “There was no allowing the kids to win in our house, be it Uno or tic-tac-toe. They could have been bums, but they would have been competitive bums.”

On the pecking order within the household, in 2014, after Brea was named an All-American in track: “He’s not going to be the top Garrett on campus just yet. Brea’s an All-American now, too.”

On Myles’ recruitment out of high school, in 2013: “I don’t think TCU knew how close they were [to getting a commitment from Myles]. I don’t think Gary Patterson realized how close he was.”

On Myles’ medical history: “He was about 18 months old and he would try to play with the other little kids, but his feet were turned inward and he really struggled trying to walk.”

Texas A&M's Myles Garrett said he wasn't making fun of Browns in video and will apologize Arlington Martin and Texas A&M's Myles Garrett made a video asking the Cowboys to draft him. He says he will apologize to the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 1 pick.

Texas A&M's Myles Garrett on video asking Cowboys to draft him and whether he would fit Arlington Martin and Texas A&M's Myles Garrett was scheduled to meet with the Browns on Saturday where he was going to apologize for the video asking the Cowboys to draft him.