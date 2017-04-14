The Myles Garrett Watch: Countdown to NFL Draft Day

This is just how NFL Draft season goes.

First, the sports world comes to the conclusion that Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the draft. Then, a freak show of an NFL Combine performance makes it all but a foregone conclusion.

But inevitably, because there is space and time to fill and a national conversation to be waged with three weeks until the draft begins, viewpoints contrary to the overwhelmingly popular conclusion must be introduced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is the puppeteer of the grand act, bidding a horde of NFL analysts dance to the tune of his rapid-fire tweets.

Cleveland has not made up its mind at No. 1, per source. Split opinions. Some like Myles Garrett, some like Mitchell Trubisky. We will see. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2017

The plot thickens, and the backlash ensues. It wasn’t in response to Schefter’s tweet, but Garrett had previously told ESPN The Magazine that he would punish the Cleveland Browns if they didn’t use the first pick on him.

But lending credence to the contrary viewpoint, that Garrett and North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky somehow now hold equal stock in the Brown’s draft room, talking heads debate the merits of each choice. Meanwhile, enter Booger McFarland, who plays the villain in the Tale of Myles Garrett and the Number One Pick.

Wheeeeeeeeee! It’s a fun ride, isn’t it? Just under two weeks to go until the story is over.

But then, wait, if you’re Garrett, is being drafted by the NFL laughing stock that is the Browns really what you want? Though he’s said it was all in fun, and you can see the wry smirk throughout, a calling card of his intelligence, maybe there was a spec of truth to that February video of Garrett asking Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to wrangle a deal and keep the Arlington Martin graduate 100 percent local.

Whatever happens, it will be anything but a cliffhanger ending, because if a sports writer’s Google Alerts offer any clues, we’ll all be talking about Garrett about 40 times a day, seven days a week, until the draft begins on April 27.