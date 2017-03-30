Myles Garrett gets caught up in spirit of competition at Pro Day

1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 Pause

4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:18 New foods unveiled for the Rangers new season

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:12 Rangers Rougned Odor in action

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:19 Celebrating the 35th and final Byron Nelson golf tournament held in Irving