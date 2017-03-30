Myles Garrett gets caught up in spirit of competition at Pro Day

When Brea Garrett Schade looked at her brother, Myles Garrett, across the field in Texas A&M’s McFerrin Athletic Center on Thursday, she still saw the lanky, uncoordinated teenager who wore thick glasses and read a world geography book on the back of the school bus that took them to Arlington Martin High School.
As he sped, shirtless, across the turf, testing his 40-yard dash time at the Aggies Pro Day, she quickly snapped back to reality.
“He’s gotten bigger,” she said. “Every time I see him, he looks different, which is so different, because I’ve seen him my whole entire life.”
While he had already posted strong numbers at the NFL Combine (4.64 40, 41-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad jump) in February, Garrett said it was a spirit of competition with himself that compelled him to run the 40 and test his broad jump again for the 54 NFL personnel members that gathered in Aggieland.
“I knew I could do better and I’ve personally done better and I want to break my records, not just anybody else’s,” said Garrett, favored to be the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL Draft on April 27.
While warming up for the 40 in Indianapolis, he tore his shoe, his mother, Audrey Garrett, said, which kept him from top speed. After running, he was forced into street shoes to test his broad jump and vertical, she said.
I knew I could do better (than at the NFL Combine) and I’ve personally done better ...
Myles Garrett, on why he performed at Texas A&M’s Pro Day
“He wanted, on the biggest stage, to do it, but he was coming back here to prove that he does a 4.5,” she said.
The 6-foot-4, 272-pound pass rusher bettered his Combine time, running a 4.62. His best time before Thursday was a 4.47, he said.
In the Pro Day broad jump, his best distance was 126 inches.
Just as Garrett has quietly developed an even more muscular physique since declaring for the NFL Draft on New Year’s Eve, he discreetly slipped into social media this week with a verified Twitter account. Throughout his time at Texas A&M, Garrett avoided a presence on any social media platform.
His appearance on Twitter was a defensive move to protect his name, which an impostor had tried to compromise by soliciting minors for sex using a fake profile, Garrett’s mother said.
“In the end, Myles ended up having a social media presence — which he still doesn’t desire — but it is what it is,” Audrey Garrett said.
On the Twitter account, which has over 10,900 followers, he already has had to discredit a fake Instagram account.
“Just want to let everyone know that I do not have an Instagram account…any you may follow are fake #thanksandgigem,” the Tweet read.
With his final appearance at Texas A&M in the books, it’s a waiting game to see where he goes in the draft and ultimately begins his NFL career.
Garrett said he has yet to travel to Cleveland, which has the No. 1 pick in the draft, but has had dinner with coach Hue Jackson and general manager Sashi Brown.
“They just chatted me up,” he said. “Wined and dined me. Talked about what I bring to the table, and they were satisfied with what they heard.”
Glenn Cook, the assistant director of scouting, was the only Browns official present Thursday. An A&M spokesperson said Garrett has a private workout scheduled with the club.
They’ve got coats. They sell them every winter.
Myles Garrett’s mom, Audrey, on how her son would adjust to a cold-weather place like Cleveland
Garrett has meetings scheduled with the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers, which both had their general managers present Thursday. The Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier was the only other NFL general manager in College Station.
In a news conference before the Texas Bowl in December, Garrett joked that he would prefer not play in a location that is cold. Should the Browns select the Arlington native No. 1 overall, his mother said she would be perfectly happy.
She lived in Cleveland for a couple of years after the death of a family member, she said, and has, on occasion, visited cousins that still live in the area.
And, as a native of the East Coast, she doesn’t mind battling frigid weather.
“They’ve got coats. They sell them every winter,” she said with a smile.
