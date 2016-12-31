Texas A&M All-American Myles Garrett declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M junior defensive end Myles Garrett has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, he announced late Saturday.
“After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft,” Garrett said in a statement.
“I look forward to the challenges that are ahead and I am excited about the opportunity to play at the next level. I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort.”
Garrett, a graduate of Arlington Martin, is expected by many to be the top pick in the draft.
The consensus All-American finished with 8 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during the regular season despite missing two games and being limited in several others by a recurring ankle injury.
“Not only is he an exceptional talent, but he is an even better person and teammate,” A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said about Garrett in a statement. “He has the desire, heart and character to achieve greatness on and off of the football field.”
The Aggies (8-5) lost to Kansas State 33-28 on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl in Houston.
