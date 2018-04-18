First recruit signals the Chris Ogden era at UT Arlington has begun

The Chris Ogden era is officially on at UT Arlington. Ogden, who was hired as the Mavs' eighth men's basketball coach on April 6, has signed his first recruit.



Tyler Junior College point guard Brian Warren will join UTA in the summer.

Warren, who attended Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 assists a game while leading Tyler Junior College to the NJCAA Region XIV tournament championship. He shot 46 percent from the field and started the past 62 games.

"His character and leadership, combined with his ability to control the game from the point guard position, are things that we value highly as we look to start our program," Ogden said in a release.

UTA's 2018 recruiting class includes Warran's Tyler Juco teammate TiAndre Jackson-Young, Jacksonville (Tex.) College forward Jabari Narcis and incoming freshmen guards McKade Marquis (Whitehouse High School), forward Mason Hix (Justin Northwest), and Colton Sandage (Bloomington (Illinois) High School.

