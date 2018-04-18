Brian Warren, seen here in a game with Tyler Junior College in December, is the first recruit to sign with UT Arlington since Chris Ogden was named the new coach on April 6.
Brian Warren, seen here in a game with Tyler Junior College in December, is the first recruit to sign with UT Arlington since Chris Ogden was named the new coach on April 6. Chelsea Purgahn Tyler Morning Telegraph
Brian Warren, seen here in a game with Tyler Junior College in December, is the first recruit to sign with UT Arlington since Chris Ogden was named the new coach on April 6. Chelsea Purgahn Tyler Morning Telegraph

Men's Basketball

First recruit signals the Chris Ogden era at UT Arlington has begun

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

April 18, 2018 04:15 PM

The Chris Ogden era is officially on at UT Arlington. Ogden, who was hired as the Mavs' eighth men's basketball coach on April 6, has signed his first recruit.

Tyler Junior College point guard Brian Warren will join UTA in the summer.

Warren, who attended Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 assists a game while leading Tyler Junior College to the NJCAA Region XIV tournament championship. He shot 46 percent from the field and started the past 62 games.

UTA's new head basketball coach comes from an up-and-coming program

"His character and leadership, combined with his ability to control the game from the point guard position, are things that we value highly as we look to start our program," Ogden said in a release.

UTA's 2018 recruiting class includes Warran's Tyler Juco teammate TiAndre Jackson-Young, Jacksonville (Tex.) College forward Jabari Narcis and incoming freshmen guards McKade Marquis (Whitehouse High School), forward Mason Hix (Justin Northwest), and Colton Sandage (Bloomington (Illinois) High School.

New UT Arlington coach Chris Ogden speaks on hire

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  