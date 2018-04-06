Texas Tech assistant Chris Ogden named UT Arlington men's basketball coach; Kevin Durant endorses move

Longtime assistant coach Chris Ogden has been named UT-Arlington's head men's basketball coach, according to a school press release on Friday.

Ogden, who has been an assistant coach at Texas Tech the past two seasons, replaces Scott Cross, who was fired on March 26 along with his staff by Baker. Cross had been the Mavs' head coach for 12 seasons.

“I am extremely honored to serve as the head men’s basketball coach at UT Arlington,” Ogden said in the release. “Having lived in Texas nearly my entire life, I have dreamed of having the opportunity to lead a program in my home state. UTA has an excellent reputation as a world-class institution in the dynamic Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. I look forward to continuing to build on the program Coach Scott Cross developed over the last decade. We will operate this program in a manner that our supporters, students and the administration expects – with class, hard work and success on and off the court.”

He is expected to be introduced at a press conference in the College Park Center hospitality suite at noon.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris Ogden as the eighth head coach in UTA men’s basketball program’s nearly 60-year history,” Baker said in the release. “Starting with his playing days as a youth in Seminole, Texas, Chris has been a winner. In high school, he was the Texas player of the year and led his team to a state championship game.

"As a player in college, he went to four straight NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four. As a coach, he has been to numerous NCAA Tournaments, recruited some of the country’s top classes and developed several NBA first round draft picks.

“I look forward to Chris bringing his experience to UTA and helping us continue to set high expectations for our athletics program and guide our men’s basketball team to greater heights.”

Ogden played four seasons at the University of Texas (2000-03) where he was a captain on the Longhorns 2003 Final Four team. He finished his career at UT with 97 team victories, which was more than any other player in program history at the time.





"Congrats to my friend [Chris Ogden] on becoming the next head coach for UT Arlington. He is the true definition of a players coach! Big things ahead for him and his program," Kevin Durant tweeted.

He went on to spend 12 seasons on Rick Barnes' Longhorn staff, including the last seven of that stint as an assistant coach. Ogden was an assistant under Barnes at Tennessee for the 2015-16 season before moving to Texas Tech.

Baker told the Star-Telegram earlier in the week that one of the key abilities of the next head coach was going to be the ability to amplify the Mavs recruiting efforts. That's something that Ogden should be able to do.

He was instrumental in helping Texas land six McDonald's All-Americans, including NBA stars Avery Bradley, Corey Joseph, Tristan Thompson, and Myles Turner.

Ogden has coached seven players that have been drafted in the NBA, including Thompson (4th overall in 2011), Jordan Hamilton (No. 26 overall in 2011), Joseph (No. 29 overall in 2011).

This past season, he was a part of a Red Raiders program that made it all the way to the Elite Eight, where it lost to eventual national champion Villanova.

Ogden’s Coaching Experience

Seasons, School, Position

2003-04, Texas, Student Assistant Coach



2004-08, Texas, Administrative Assistant



2008-15, Texas, Assistant Coach



2015-16, Tennessee, Assistant Coach



2016-18, Texas Tech, Assistant Coach