Super sub, defense give Villanova rout of Michigan, NCAA title

Object preview
They chanted his name from the cheap seats: “Di-Vin-cen-zo, Di-Vin-cen-zo.” By the time Donte DiVincenzo was done doing his damage, Villanova had another title and college basketball had its newest star.
The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu came off the bench to score 31 points Monday and lift ‘Nova to another blowout tournament victory – this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second title in three seasons.
The sophomore guard had 12 points and an assist during a first-half run to help the Wildcats (36-4) pull ahead, then scored nine straight for Villanova midway through the second to put the game away. He capped it with a 3-pointer from a step behind the arc that he celebrated with a knowing wink over to TV announcers Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery on the sideline.
Villanova won all six games by double digits over this tournament run, joining Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009) in that rare air.
“I thought we played our best game in the championship game,” coach Jay Wright said.
The last team to win its two Final Four games by 16 or more: UCLA in 1968. During the dynasty.
One key question: Does Wright’s team belong on the list of the best of all-time?
Maybe so, considering the way Villanova dismantled everyone in front of it in a tournament that was dripping with upsets, underdogs and at least the appearance of parity.
Maybe so, considering the Wildcats won in seemingly every way imaginable. This victory came two nights after they set a Final Four record with 18 3-pointers, and one week after they relied more on defense in a win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.
That debate’s for later.
DiVincenzo squashed any questions about this game with a 10-for-15 shooting night – 5 for 7 from 3 –that was really better than that, making him an easy winner for most outstanding player in the Final Four.
With Michigan refusing to go away early in the second half, he opened his game-sealing run with an around-the-back dribble to get to the hoop and get fouled. On the other end, he delivered a two-handed rejection of Michigan’s Charles Matthews – his second block of the game – when Matthews tried to bring it into the paint.
“Blocked shots, definitely,” DiVincenzo said when asked if he enjoys 3s or rejections more. “I pride myself on defense and just bringing energy to the team.”
The 3 that sealed it came from a big step behind the arc and gave Villanova a 62-44 lead with a bit less than 8 minutes left.
About the only drama left was whether DiVincenzo could unwrap himself from his teammates’ mob hug to toss the ball underhanded toward the scoreboard after the buzzer. He succeeded there, too.
Mikal Bridges finished with 19 in what could be his final audition for the NBA. Player of the Year Jalen Brunson was celebrating despite an off night – nine points and two rebounds. His struggles barely mattered.
What a couple months it’s been for Philly. First the Eagles. Now this. The Super Bowl, though, was a classic. This one was only beautiful to one team.
Michigan (33-8) came out playing tough-nosed defense it relied on over a 14-game winning streak that got the Wolverines to their second final in six years.
Moe Wagner scored 11 early points to continue his great play in the Final Four. Villanova started 1 for 9 from 3-point range. And yet, after DiVincenzo banged down a 3 from a step behind the arc for Villanova’s second of the night, coach John Beilein looked at the scoreboard and saw his team behind, 23-21.
“The way DiVincenzo shot the ball, it was just incredible for us to try to win that game with the roll he went on,” Beilein said.
If his first 3 wasn’t demoralizing enough, DiVincenzo made another, then took a bounce pass from Brunson for a dunk, then paid it forward with an assist to Omari Spellman. It was part of a 23-7 run that gave the Wildcats a nine-point lead at halftime; they never looked back.
For the record, DiVincenzo has no problem starting games on the bench.
He’s been willing to do whatever’s needed since he arrived in 2015. His season cut short because of a knee injury, he was healthy enough to run the scout squad for Villanova during its first title run. Some on the team said he did Oklahoma star Buddy Hield better than Hield.
But maybe a more apt comparison is to … Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
DiVincenzo joins them in the rare club of players to crack 30 points while also shooting better than 66 percent from the floor in a Final Four game.
VILLANOVA 79, MICHIGAN 62
MICHIGAN (33-8): Livers 0-2 0-0 0, Wagner 6-11 3-4 16, Simpson 4-8 2-3 10, Matthews 3-9 0-4 6, Abdur-Rahkman 8-13 5-6 23, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, Teske 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 1-5 1-1 3, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-18 62.
VILLANOVA (36-4): Spellman 3-8 2-2 8, Paschall 2-5 1-2 6, Brunson 4-13 0-0 9, Booth 1-4 0-0 2, Bridges 7-12 2-2 19, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 0-0 0-0 0, Gillespie 0-0 4-4 4, DiVincenzo 10-15 6-10 31. Totals 27-57 15-20 79.
Halftime—Villanova 37-28. 3-Point Goals—Michigan 3-23 (Abdur-Rahkman 2-7, Wagner 1-4, Watson 0-1, Poole 0-2, Simpson 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Livers 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Villanova 10-27 (DiVincenzo 5-7, Bridges 3-7, Paschall 1-3, Brunson 1-5, Spellman 0-2, Booth 0-3). Fouled Out—Matthews. Rebounds—Michigan 26 (Wagner 7), Villanova 38 (Spellman 11). Assists—Michigan 6 (Simpson 2), Villanova 7 (DiVincenzo 3). Total Fouls—Michigan 20, Villanova 18. Technicals—Wagner, Spellman.
NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players
2018: Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
2017: Joel Berry II, North Carolina
2016: Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova
2015: Tyus Jones, Duke
2014: Shabazz Napier, UConn
2013: Luke Hancock, Louisville
2012: Anthony Davis, Kentucky
2011: Kemba Walker, UConn
2010: Kyle Singler, Duke
2009: Wayne Ellington, North Carolina
2008: Mario Chalmers, Kansas
2007: Corey Brewer, Florida
2006: Joakim Noah, Florida
2005: Sean May, North Carolina
2004: Emeka Okafor, UConn
2003: Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse
2002: Juan Dixon, Maryland
2001: Shane Battier, Duke
2000: Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
1999: Richard Hamilton, UConn
1998: Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky
1997: Miles Simon, Arizona
1996: Tony Delk, Kentucky
1995: Ed O’Bannon, UCLA
1994: Corliss Williamson, Arkansas
1993: Donald Williams, North Carolina
1992: Bobby Hurley, Duke
1991: Christian Laettner, Duke
1990: Anderson Hunt, UNLV
1989: Glen Rice, Michigan
1988: Danny Manning, Kansas
1987: Keith Smart, Indiana
1986: Pervis Ellison, Louisville
1985: Ed Pinckney, Villanova
1984: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1983: Akeem Olajuwon, Houston
1982: James Worthy, North Carolina
1981: Isiah Thomas, Indiana
1980: Darrell Griffith, Louisville
1979: Magic Johnson, Michigan State
1978: Jack Givens, Kentucky
1977: Butch Lee, Marquette
1976: Kent Benson, Indiana
1975: Richard Washington, UCLA
1974: David Thompson, N.C. State
1973: Bill Walton, UCLA
1972: Bill Walton, UCLA
1971: x-Howard Porter, Villanova
1970: Sidney Wicks, UCLA
1969: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1968: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1967: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1966: Jerry Chambers, Utah
1965: Bill Bradley, Princeton
1964: Walt Hazzard, UCLA
1963: Art Heyman, Duke
1962: Paul Hogue, Cincinnati
1961: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
1960: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
1959: Jerry West, West Virginia
1958: Elgin Baylor, Seattle
1957: Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas
1956: Hal Lear, Temple
1955: Bill Russell, S.F.
1954: Tom Gola, La Salle
1953: B.H. Born, Kansas
1952: Clyde Lovellette, Kansas
1951: None selected
1950: Irwin Dambrot, CCNY
1949: Alex Groza, Kentucky
1948: Alex Groza, Kentucky
1947: George Kaftan, Holy Cross
1946: Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1945: Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1944: Arnold Ferrin, Utah
1943: Ken Sailors, Wyoming
1942: Howie Dallmar, Stanford
1941: John Kotz, Wisconsin
1940: Marvin Huffman, Indiana
1939: None selected
x-subsequently ruled ineligible
Comments