North Texas guard A.J. Lawson, at right in a game earlier this season against Western Kentucky, scored 12 points Friday night as the Mean Green defeated San Francisco to win the College Basketball Invitational tournament championship.
Men's Basketball

North Texas claims CBI tourney championship behind Smart's 25 points

By Stephen Schroats

sschroats@star-telegram.com

March 30, 2018 08:43 PM

DENTON

We have a winner.

The North Texas men's basketball team was crowned champions of the 11th annual College Basketball Invitational Tournament after an 88-77 victory over San Francisco in Friday night's deciding game of the best-of-3 final.

Finals MVP Roosevelt Smart led UNT's effort with 25 points, including a 14-of-14 performance at the foul line. Jorden Duffy, the high scorer in Wednesday's win over the Dons, added 14 points while Michael Miller and A.J. Lawson contributed a dozen points.

It is the first national basketball championship of any kind for the Mean Green, who had never won a postseason basketball game before going on a victory tour that included five wins in six CBI games. San Francisco (22-16) won Monday's first game in California.

Hoops titles are starting to become a familiar occurrence in this area. TCU's men won the NIT last season and Texas Wesleyan's men claimed the NAIA championship a year ago.

UNT (19-18) trailed only once in the game, 17-16, and led 38-27 at halftime. But San Francisco did pull within a point at 52-51 with just under 10 minutes to play.

