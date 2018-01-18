Ragin’ Cajuns zip past UTA with second-half outburst

League leader Louisiana Lafayette used a 21-4 second-half run to erase a strong UTA start and lift the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 77-65 win over the Mavericks on Thursday night at College Park Center.
UT Arlington (12-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) built a 14-point lead just five minutes into the game and led 44-32 at halftime. But the key run of the game by Louisiana (16-3, 6-0) put the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead 51-50 at the 13:11 mark and they never looked back.
Louisiana has won all six Sun Belt contests by at least 10 points and has won 13 of 14 games overall. Senior guard Frank Bartley IV scored a season-high 26 in the win.
Senior Kevin Hervey led the way for the Mavs with 25 points and nine rebounds.
The Mavs will return to action on Saturday, hosting Louisiana Monroe at 4:15 p.m. at College Park Center.
UT Arlington women 63, Louisiana 61: Crystal Allen hit a pair of free-throws with four seconds remaining to lift the Lady Mavericks to a over Louisiana in the opening game.
Allen contributed 14 points off the bench, including a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to play that put UTA (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) head by a point.
Rebekah VanDijk added 10 points and Daiane Machado had a career-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points.
Thursday’s win over Louisiana (9-9, 4-2) snapped a three-game losing streak by UTA. The Mavs outrebounded the Cajuns 38-34 and hit 7-of-16 attempts from 3-point range.
Next the Lady Mavs host ULM on Saturday at 2 p.m.
