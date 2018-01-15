Texas Tech fans celebrated by storming the court after the Red Raiders beat No. 2 West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Saturday.
Texas Tech fans celebrated by storming the court after the Red Raiders beat No. 2 West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Saturday. Brad Tollefson AP
Men's Basketball

Texas Tech fined $25K after West Virginia player punches fan during court storm

By Stefan Stevenson

January 15, 2018 02:34 PM

Texas Tech was fined $25,000 by the Big 12 after fans stormed the court to celebrate the Red Raiders’ 72-71 win over then-No. 2 West Virginia in Lubbock on Saturday.

Several West Virginia players are seen getting into physical altercations with fans who rushed onto the court in several videos posted by spectators, including Matt Embry, who was in the stands at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement Monday morning admitting the school “did fail to meet our expectations Saturday in efforts to secure the floor and allow West Virginia to exit without incident.”

The Big 12 issued a public reprimand to Mountaineers player Wesley Harris, one of the players involved in the fracas.

“We must ensure that a safe environment is provided for players, coaches, game officials and fans,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement. “Although the post-game environment did not live up to our expectations, Mr. Harris intentionally striking a fan is contrary to the conference’s sportsmanship standards.”

Hocutt defended Tech’s game security in his statement.

“We have the utmost confidence in our gameday operations staff, including police and security, to provide a safe environment for everyone at the United Supermarkets Arena,” Hocutt says in the release. “We have a plan to ensure the safety of the teams, officials, and fans. This plan has been executed many times in the past without any incidents. We will make the necessary adjustments to continue to ensure that all in attendance have an excellent experience at all of our events.”

It remains to be answered why at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, Red Raiders fans felt the need to storm the court after beating then No. 2 West Virginia.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

