Longhorns’ basketball facility getting face-lift and new name thanks to KD

Kevin Durant continues to call the University of Texas his foundation as a basketball player and man and now it’s set in stone. Or some other building material.
Durant, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, donated $3 million to the Longhorns’ basketball program, including $2.5 million of which will be earmarked for upgrades to the men’s facilities, which will be named The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men. Renovations include new locker rooms and practice courts. Also, the main entrance to the men’s and women’s basketball teams practice facility, the Denton A. Cooley Pavilion, will be named The Kevin Durant Texas Basketball Center. Durant played one season for Texas (2006-07) before going to the NBA.
“My time as a Longhorn helped build the foundation for who I am today as a player and a person, and the UT team will always be my family,” Durant said in a release. “It’s important to me to continue to give back to the university and ensure that future student-athletes have all the opportunities they need to succeed. It’s an honor to have such a close and unique relationship with Texas Basketball, and I’m grateful to be able to contribute.”
