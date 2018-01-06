UT Arlington men’s basketball flourishes, women’s team falters against South Alabama

Five seniors on UT Arlington men's basketball team scored in double figures - with Johnny Hamilton recording his third double-double of the year - to lead the Mavericks past South Alabama 91-67 Saturday evening at College Park Center.
The Mavs (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) outscored South Alabama (8-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) 51-35 in the second half to win their second straight game after falling 0-2 in Sun Belt play. The win was highlighted by the performance of the UTA senior class, which combined to score the Mavs’ first 72 points of the game.
Senior point guard Erick Neal finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes.
Hamilton and Kevin Hervey each added double-doubles, with Hamilton dropping 18 points, securing 12 boards and blocking three shots. Hervey, the defending Sun Belt Conference Male Athlete of the Year, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
UTA's win saw a 44-18 advantage in points in the paint, with the Mavs also outrebounding the Jaguars, 52-34.
The Mavs look to continue their win streak as they hit the road Thursday, traveling to face Little Rock at 7 p.m. in Arkansas.
UTA women can’t overcome Jags’ big fourth quarter
South Alabama used a 29-point fourth quarter to top the UTA women’s basketball team 76-63 Saturday afternoon at College Park Center.
The Jaguars (10-5, 3-1), receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, outscored the Lady Mavs (8-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) 29-17 in the final 10 minutes.
Rebekah VanDijk led the offense for UTA with a 15-point effort, with Crystal Allen adding 13 and Laurynn McGowen scoring 11.
Chyna Ellis led South Alabama's attack with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ellis, who swatted away six shots, knocked down four of the Jaguars’ 10 3-pointers.
The Mavs are back on the road to take on Little Rock Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.
