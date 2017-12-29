UTA men, women open Sun Belt play with double-digit losses

The UT Arlington Mavericks, overwhelming preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference, stumbled in their first league game of the season on Friday, getting spanked 90-65 at Coastal Carolina in a game UTA never led.
Coastal Carolina (7-7, 1-0) shut down UTA’s reigning Sun Belt player of the year Kevin Hervey. A 3-for-11 shooting night left Hervey with seven points and four rebounds after entering the game averaging 23.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. It was the first time in 41 games Hervey failed to score in double digits.
The Mavs shot 37 percent from the floor and 22 percent from 3-point range.
Kaelon Wilson led UTA with 17 points while Johnny Hamilton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Never miss a local story.
UTA (9-5, 0-1) has lost four of its last six games and returns to Sun Belt action Sunday at Appalachian State (6-8, 1-0).
Coastal Carolina 89 UTA women 76: Coastal Carolina (7-5, 1-0) broke apart a close game with an 11-0 run, including nine straight points to open the fourth quarter, to claim an 89-76 Sun Belt opening win over visiting UT Arlington (6-6, 0-1). UTA got 19 points from Crystal Allen and a career-best 16 from Daiane Machado.
Coastal Carolina went to the free-throw line 52 times and made 30. It was the most free-throw attempts against UT Arlington in a single game.
Comments