UTA senior Kevin Hervey, center, in action during Monday’s loss at Creighton, helped the Mavericks bounce back Thursday at home with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Nati Harnik AP
Men's Basketball

Hervey’s double-trouble again as UTA men throttle Cal Poly

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 21, 2017 10:29 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 10:30 PM

Kevin Hervey notched another double-double, the 31st of his career, to lead the UT Arlington men’s basketball team to a 77-56 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night at College Park Center.

Hervey finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season. He was 10-of-18 shooting and 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

The Mavericks (9-4) led 28-25 at halftime and briefly trailed 30-28 before taking control early in the second half. Hervey capped a 13-2 run with a 3-pointer midway through the second half, then hit another long-range bucket with 5:28 remaining to give UTA a commanding 60-43 lead.

UTA held Cal Poly (4-9) to 33 percent shooting and outscored the Mustangs in the paint 32-12.

Senior point guard Erick Neal added nine points, seven assists and two rebounds. Kaelon Wilson finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Mavericks next open Sun Belt play at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina.

UTA women 56, San Francisco 54: Shelby Richards sank a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining as the Mavericks (6-5) prevailed after squandering a 19-point lead Thursday at College Park Center.

UTA led 39-22 at halftime after holding the Dons (5-6) to four points in the second quarter, but went cold while making only one field goal in the final 10 minutes — Richards’ game-winner — as San Francisco stormed into the lead in the final minute.

Richards finished with a career-high 16 points for UTA, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Laurynn McGown scored 14 points, including 11 in the first half.

The Mavericks open Sun Belt play 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina.

