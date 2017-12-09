Texas-Arlington head coach Scott Cross said he was “a little disappointed defensively” with his team’s effort in Saturday’s loss to Florida Gulf Coast.
Texas-Arlington head coach Scott Cross said he was “a little disappointed defensively” with his team’s effort in Saturday’s loss to Florida Gulf Coast. Butch Dill AP
Texas-Arlington head coach Scott Cross said he was “a little disappointed defensively” with his team’s effort in Saturday’s loss to Florida Gulf Coast. Butch Dill AP

Men's Basketball

UTA can’t cool off Florida Gulf Coast as Mavs lose second in a row

Star-Telegram

December 09, 2017 06:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Outside might have been chilly but inside College Park Center one team was smoking hot. And it wasn’t the home team.

Florida Gulf Coast University shot 55 percent from the field and 53 percent from long range to claim an 85-78 victory over the UT Arlington men’s basketball team at a Saturday matinee in Arlington.

It was the second loss in a row for the Mavericks (7-3) and their first in five games at home. Florida Gulf Coast improved to 7-4.

“I was a little disappointed defensively. We weren’t locked-in mentally,” said UTA coach Scott Cross. “Our guys [seemed] more concerned about the officials than playing the game.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The visiting Eagles led 37-32 at halftime before roaring to a 67-48 lead midway through the second half.

Senior forward Kevin Hervey led the Mavs with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a game that saw all five UTA starters reach double-figure scoring.

But FGCU had a formidable trio in Brandon Goodwin, Christian Terrell and Zach Johnson that combined for 52 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

UTA returns to action on Saturday with a game at UT Rio Grande Valley.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-4): Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 2-2 4, Terrell 6-8 0-0 16, Johnson 5-12 2-5 13, Goodwin 7-17 8-9 23, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 2-2 0-0 4, Carlyle 2-2 2-2 7, Mercurius 4-5 5-5 16. Totals 28-51 19-23 85.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (7-3): Hervey 8-18 5-9 25, Hamilton 4-6 2-2 10, Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Hawkins 4-8 1-1 10, Neal 4-11 3-4 15, Harris 2-3 2-3 6, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-19 78.

Halftime—Florida Gulf Coast 37-32. 3-Point Goals—Florida Gulf Coast 10-19 (Terrell 4-5, Mercurius 3-4, Carlyle 1-1, Goodwin 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Scott 0-1), Texas-Arlington 11-25 (Hervey 4-6, Neal 4-10, Wilson 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Clarke 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Florida Gulf Coast 30 (Terrell, Johnson, Goodwin 5), Texas-Arlington 26 (Hervey 10). Assists—Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Goodwin 8), Texas-Arlington 14 (Neal 5). Total Fouls—Florida Gulf Coast 23, Texas-Arlington 18. A—2,635 (7,000).

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 0:11

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house 0:39

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 0:31

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings 1:32

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings

  • UT Arlington basketball coach uses son as prop for dunk challenge

    University of Texas at Arlington basketball coach Scott Cross posted a video of his "Drive By Dunk Challenge" on Twitter.

UT Arlington basketball coach uses son as prop for dunk challenge

University of Texas at Arlington basketball coach Scott Cross posted a video of his "Drive By Dunk Challenge" on Twitter.

Courtesy of Scott Cross via Twitter

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 0:11

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house 0:39

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 0:31

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings 1:32

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings

  • Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house

    Two children under 10 and their father were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday. Police investigating murder-suicide call. Carissa Katekaru, NRH police spokeswoman, details the events that led to their discovery of the bodies of two children and their father inside a North Richland Hills residence shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of College Circle South.

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house

View More Video