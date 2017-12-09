UTA can’t cool off Florida Gulf Coast as Mavs lose second in a row

Outside might have been chilly but inside College Park Center one team was smoking hot. And it wasn’t the home team.

Florida Gulf Coast University shot 55 percent from the field and 53 percent from long range to claim an 85-78 victory over the UT Arlington men’s basketball team at a Saturday matinee in Arlington.

It was the second loss in a row for the Mavericks (7-3) and their first in five games at home. Florida Gulf Coast improved to 7-4.

“I was a little disappointed defensively. We weren’t locked-in mentally,” said UTA coach Scott Cross. “Our guys [seemed] more concerned about the officials than playing the game.”

The visiting Eagles led 37-32 at halftime before roaring to a 67-48 lead midway through the second half.

Senior forward Kevin Hervey led the Mavs with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a game that saw all five UTA starters reach double-figure scoring.

But FGCU had a formidable trio in Brandon Goodwin, Christian Terrell and Zach Johnson that combined for 52 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

UTA returns to action on Saturday with a game at UT Rio Grande Valley.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-4): Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 2-2 4, Terrell 6-8 0-0 16, Johnson 5-12 2-5 13, Goodwin 7-17 8-9 23, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 2-2 0-0 4, Carlyle 2-2 2-2 7, Mercurius 4-5 5-5 16. Totals 28-51 19-23 85. TEXAS-ARLINGTON (7-3): Hervey 8-18 5-9 25, Hamilton 4-6 2-2 10, Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Hawkins 4-8 1-1 10, Neal 4-11 3-4 15, Harris 2-3 2-3 6, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-19 78. Halftime—Florida Gulf Coast 37-32. 3-Point Goals—Florida Gulf Coast 10-19 (Terrell 4-5, Mercurius 3-4, Carlyle 1-1, Goodwin 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Scott 0-1), Texas-Arlington 11-25 (Hervey 4-6, Neal 4-10, Wilson 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Clarke 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Florida Gulf Coast 30 (Terrell, Johnson, Goodwin 5), Texas-Arlington 26 (Hervey 10). Assists—Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Goodwin 8), Texas-Arlington 14 (Neal 5). Total Fouls—Florida Gulf Coast 23, Texas-Arlington 18. A—2,635 (7,000).