Poor shooting night costly for UTA men against Northern Iowa

The UT Arlington basketball team had its five-game win streak end behind a season-low 37 percent shooting night in Thursday’s 62-58 loss at Northern Iowa.
The Mavericks (7-2) got 17 points from senior Kevin Hervey, who moved into seventh all-time on the school’s career scoring list with 1,288 points. Erick Neal added 14 points and Kaelon Wilson 10.
Seven-foot senior center Johnny Hamilton had a season-high 15 rebounds for UTA and three blocks.
After trailing all but the game’s opening moments, UTA went ahead 50-43 with 8:05 left before Northern Iowa went on a 16-2 run.
Northern Iowa was led by senior forward Klint Carlson who made 6 of 8 3-point attempts to for a game-high 24 points. The Panthers improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home.
UTA will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Mavericks host Florida Gulf Coast University at 2 p.m. at College Park Center.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (7-2): Hervey 7-19 0-0 17, Hamilton 2-8 1-2 5, Wilson 3-7 2-2 10, Hawkins 1-5 0-0 2, Neal 4-12 4-5 14, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 21-56 7-9 58.
N. IOWA (7-2): Carlson 8-13 2-2 24, Koch 1-6 1-2 3, McCloud 3-8 0-2 8, Brown 3-6 2-2 9, Pickford 2-5 2-2 6, Phyfe 0-0 0-0 0, Friedman 0-0 0-0 0, W.Lohaus 1-3 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Haldeman 4-7 0-2 10. Totals 22-48 7-12 62.
Halftime—N. Iowa 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 9-28 (Hervey 3-10, Turner 2-2, Wilson 2-4, Neal 2-8, Bryant 0-1, Hawkins 0-3), N. Iowa 11-24 (Carlson 6-8, Haldeman 2-4, McCloud 2-5, Brown 1-3, W.Lohaus 0-2, Pickford 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Texas-Arlington 31 (Hamilton 15), N. Iowa 26 (Koch, Pickford 7). Assists—Texas-Arlington 12 (Neal 7), N. Iowa 12 (Brown, Pickford 3). Total Fouls—Texas-Arlington 14, N. Iowa 10. A—3,630 (6,650).
