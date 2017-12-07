UTA senior guard Erick Neal had 14 points and seven assists in Thursday’s loss at Northern Iowa.
UTA senior guard Erick Neal had 14 points and seven assists in Thursday’s loss at Northern Iowa. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
UTA senior guard Erick Neal had 14 points and seven assists in Thursday’s loss at Northern Iowa. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Men's Basketball

Poor shooting night costly for UTA men against Northern Iowa

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 07, 2017 10:35 PM

The UT Arlington basketball team had its five-game win streak end behind a season-low 37 percent shooting night in Thursday’s 62-58 loss at Northern Iowa.

The Mavericks (7-2) got 17 points from senior Kevin Hervey, who moved into seventh all-time on the school’s career scoring list with 1,288 points. Erick Neal added 14 points and Kaelon Wilson 10.

Seven-foot senior center Johnny Hamilton had a season-high 15 rebounds for UTA and three blocks.

After trailing all but the game’s opening moments, UTA went ahead 50-43 with 8:05 left before Northern Iowa went on a 16-2 run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Northern Iowa was led by senior forward Klint Carlson who made 6 of 8 3-point attempts to for a game-high 24 points. The Panthers improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home.

UTA will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Mavericks host Florida Gulf Coast University at 2 p.m. at College Park Center.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (7-2): Hervey 7-19 0-0 17, Hamilton 2-8 1-2 5, Wilson 3-7 2-2 10, Hawkins 1-5 0-0 2, Neal 4-12 4-5 14, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 21-56 7-9 58.

N. IOWA (7-2): Carlson 8-13 2-2 24, Koch 1-6 1-2 3, McCloud 3-8 0-2 8, Brown 3-6 2-2 9, Pickford 2-5 2-2 6, Phyfe 0-0 0-0 0, Friedman 0-0 0-0 0, W.Lohaus 1-3 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Haldeman 4-7 0-2 10. Totals 22-48 7-12 62.

Halftime—N. Iowa 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 9-28 (Hervey 3-10, Turner 2-2, Wilson 2-4, Neal 2-8, Bryant 0-1, Hawkins 0-3), N. Iowa 11-24 (Carlson 6-8, Haldeman 2-4, McCloud 2-5, Brown 1-3, W.Lohaus 0-2, Pickford 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Texas-Arlington 31 (Hamilton 15), N. Iowa 26 (Koch, Pickford 7). Assists—Texas-Arlington 12 (Neal 7), N. Iowa 12 (Brown, Pickford 3). Total Fouls—Texas-Arlington 14, N. Iowa 10. A—3,630 (6,650).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game

    Senior Cayden Shelnutt rushed for 329 yards and scored seven total TDs to lead Seguin Lifegate Christian to a 90-40 win in the TAPPS Division 3 six-man state final.

Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game

Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game 1:39

Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6
It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

View More Video