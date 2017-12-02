Foward Kevin Hervey had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead UTA past North Texas on Saturday.
Men's Basketball

Kevin Hervey leads streaking UTA men past North Texas

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 10:15 PM

Kevin Hervey and Erick Neal helped UT Arlington outlast North Texas 65-60 on Saturday night at College Park Center.

Hervey, the defending Sun Belt Conference Male Athlete of the Year, had a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Neal had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a season-high five steals as UTA (7-1) won its fifth consecutive game by outlasting North Texas (4-5).

After holding a 24-22 halftime lead, UTA fought off a second-half charge from UNT, outscoring the Mean Green 41-38 in the final stanza. Senior center Johnny Hamilton finished a rebound shy of his third double-double of the season, totaling 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavs return to action on Thursday, traveling to face Northern Iowa at 7 p.m.

Late Friday

Houston 62, UTA women 58: A 30-13 third quarter advantage lifted the visiting Cougars over UTA (5-2). Mavs senior center Rebekah VanDijk turned in her 38th career double-double in the loss, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

TCU women 88, Alabama 67: TCU’s season-best 33-point third quarter reversed a halftime deficit and led the Frogs (6-1) to victory as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Jordan Moore led TCU with 19 points while Kianna Ray had 16 and Dakota Vann 14.

