Kevin Hervey leads streaking UTA men past North Texas

Kevin Hervey and Erick Neal helped UT Arlington outlast North Texas 65-60 on Saturday night at College Park Center.
Hervey, the defending Sun Belt Conference Male Athlete of the Year, had a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Neal had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a season-high five steals as UTA (7-1) won its fifth consecutive game by outlasting North Texas (4-5).
After holding a 24-22 halftime lead, UTA fought off a second-half charge from UNT, outscoring the Mean Green 41-38 in the final stanza. Senior center Johnny Hamilton finished a rebound shy of his third double-double of the season, totaling 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Mavs return to action on Thursday, traveling to face Northern Iowa at 7 p.m.
Late Friday
Houston 62, UTA women 58: A 30-13 third quarter advantage lifted the visiting Cougars over UTA (5-2). Mavs senior center Rebekah VanDijk turned in her 38th career double-double in the loss, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
TCU women 88, Alabama 67: TCU’s season-best 33-point third quarter reversed a halftime deficit and led the Frogs (6-1) to victory as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Jordan Moore led TCU with 19 points while Kianna Ray had 16 and Dakota Vann 14.
