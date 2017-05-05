Nicholls State assistant coach resigns after being named in UNT basketball probe

Marlon Terry has resigned as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Nicholls State.
The school sent the following statement to The Associated Press on Friday: “Nicholls State University recently received and accepted the resignation of Mr. Marlon Terry. Mr. Terry is no longer affiliated with the university, its athletic department, or men’s basketball program in any capacity.”
Terry’s resignation was first reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle. His departure comes only days after his name was listed in court records associated with a criminal investigation into former members of the North Texas men’s basketball program.
Terry was an assistant at Nicholls State for just one season. He also coached at Maryland Eastern Shore, University of Montevallo, Arkansas-Little Rock, Angelina Junior College and UTEP.
Two former members of the UNT men’s basketball program are accused of promoting prostitution and a third faces a drug charge.
All three are students but weren’t members of the program when an investigation began in March, according to an email sent by the university to students and faculty. The students are currently not allowed on campus.
Two of the students had been players on the basketball team, and the third was a student manager for the team, the email said. Their names were included in the email.
One arrest has been made, school spokeswoman Deborah Leliaert said.
Denton County Jail records show that former UNT basketball player Rickey Brice Jr. was arrested Monday on a charge of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
This story includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
Comments