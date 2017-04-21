UT Arlington signs Trophy Club Nelson foward

UT Arlington has signed Trophy Club Nelson forward Nils Huizenga, the school announced Friday.
Huizenga, who is 6-foot-7, averaged eight points and nine rebounds as a senior and earned second team all-district 5-6A honors.
Coach Scott Cross said Huizenga caught his eye when he was scouting AAU games last summer in Las Vegas.
“He competed favorably against some of the best post players in the country,” Cross said in a written statement. “Nils is a tough defender that works very hard to obtain position in the post on both ends of the floor and is a very good passer. He sets great screens on offense and should fit in extremely well in our pick and roll offense. I look forward to helping him grow and develop into a great basketball player over the course of his career.”
Huizenga joins David Azore (Friendswood), Pedro Castro (White Settlement Brewer), Tim Holland (Cedar Ridge) and Davion Turner (Hill College) in the class.
