UCF handles Illinois, will meet TCU in NIT semifinals

B.J. Taylor scored 17 points, 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall had a double-double and Central Florida held on to defeat Illinois 68-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the final four of the NIT.
A.J. Davis and Matt Williams added 16 points apiece for the Knights (24-11), who play TCU in a semifinal game Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Fall had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
UCF was the fourth seed in the bracket and Illinois (20-15) No. 2 but due to an arena conflict the Fighting Illini couldn’t host the game. The Knights took advantage with the first sellout crowd in 10,000-seat CFE Arena history to move within one win of tying for the most in school history.
Both teams had five 3-pointers in the first half but Illinois only had two other baskets, shooting 7 for 26 to fall behind 34-19.
UCF pushed the lead to 19 midway through the second half and was up 52-37 before Malcolm Hill rallied the Illini. Hill hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then made three free throws with 3:14 to play to cut the deficit to six. But Davis made 5 of 6 free throws from there and Taylor was 6 of 8 in the final minute.
Hill had 29 points to finish his Illini career with 1,846, third all-time. Jamall Walker went 2-1 as the interim coach after replacing John Groce, who was fired after the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois introduced Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood as its new coach on Monday.
ILLINOIS (20-15): Black 2-10 0-0 5, Morgan 2-7 0-0 4, Lucas 2-5 0-0 5, Abrams 1-9 3-4 6, Hill 9-18 5-8 29, Jordan 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 19-62 8-12 58.
UCF (24-11): Banyard 2-6 0-0 4, Fall 5-7 0-0 10, Taylor 5-14 6-8 17, M.Williams 5-13 2-2 16, Davis 3-7 8-10 16, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Laing 0-0 0-0 0, Mumin 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Efianayi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 17-21 68.
Halftime—UCF 34-19. 3-Point Goals—Illinois 12-38 (Hill 6-12, Coleman-Lands 3-8, Lucas 1-2, Black 1-4, Abrams 1-9, Jordan 0-3), UCF 7-20 (M.Williams 4-11, Davis 2-2, Taylor 1-6, Banyard 0-1). Fouled Out—Morgan. Rebounds—Illinois 22 (Black 7), UCF 38 (Banyard, Fall 10). Assists—Illinois 12 (Lucas 6), UCF 11 (Davis, Banyard 3). Total Fouls—Illinois 22, UCF 12. A—10,011 (9,465).
