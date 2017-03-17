Men's Basketball

6th-seeded SMU stunned by USC’s late 3 as Mustangs fall in NCAA Tournament

By Cliff Brunt

The Associated Press

TULSA

Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed Southern California as the Trojans upset sixth-seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SMU’s Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.

Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.

USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence.

Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.

SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.

BIG PICTURE

USC: USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence on Wednesday night. Against SMU, the Trojans trailed by 10 in the second half.

SMU: Getting back to the NCAA Tournament was a big deal for the Mustangs, who qualified in 2015. SMU won the American Athletic Conference regular season and postseason titles.

UP NEXT

USC: Will play Baylor Sunday in the second round.

SMU: Season over.

SOUTHERN CAL (26-9): Boatwright 6-10 0-0 14, Metu 3-5 8-9 14, Melton 2-3 0-1 4, Stewart 8-15 0-0 22, McLaughlin 2-7 1-2 5, Buggs 0-1 1-2 1, Rakocevic 1-2 0-0 2, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 24-50 10-14 66.

SMU (30-5): Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Ojeleye 8-20 6-6 24, Foster 3-4 1-2 8, Milton 4-12 0-0 11, Brown 7-12 0-1 17, Emelogu 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 8-11 65.

Halftime—SMU 38-30. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 8-29 (Stewart 6-13, Boatwright 2-5, Buggs 0-1, Melton 0-1, Aaron 0-1, Mathews 0-3, McLaughlin 0-5), SMU 9-23 (Brown 3-4, Milton 3-8, Ojeleye 2-6, Foster 1-2, Emelogu 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Southern Cal 30 (Metu 7), SMU 29 (Ojeleye 10). Assists—Southern Cal 14 (McLaughlin 7), SMU 11 (Milton 5). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 16, SMU 15.

