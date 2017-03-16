With Friday game and short trip, SMU not griping about NCAA seed

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion Pause

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

0:37 Man dies after being crushed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas, police say

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Nerlens Noel going through his shooting drills

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue