Need NCAA men’s tournament bracket help? Check out these odds

It’s that time of year again.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins this week.
The Final Four is April 1 and the national championship game is April 3. The Final Four and title game will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
But before we get to that point, the tournament will play out across the country.
It begins on Tuesday with two games in Dayton, Ohio. In a battle of 16th seeds, Mount St. Mary’s (19-15) plays New Orleans (20-11). In a match-up of No. 11 seeds, Kansas State (20-13) takes on Wake Forest (19-13).
The oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have some odds and props that might or might not help fans complete their brackets before play begins Tuesday.
Contrary to popular belief, the odds are long that four No. 1 seeds make it to Glendale (35 to 1). However, the odds that two No. 1 seeds meeting for the championship are good (5/2).
The four No. 1 seeds are defending champion Villanova (31-3), Gonzaga (32-1), Kansas (28-4) and North Carolina (27-7).
The state of Texas has three teams in the mix. They are No. 3 seed Baylor, No. 6 seed SMU and No. 16 seed Texas Southern.
It might be worth keeping a close eye on the Jayhawks, who are favored to win the tournament according to the oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com.
Here are some other notable categories:
National championship odds
Kansas: 7/1
Villanova: 8/1
UNC: 9/1
Gonzaga: 11/1
• Kentucky: 12/1
• Oregon: 12/1
• UCLA: 12/1
• Arizona: 14/1
• Duke: 14/1
• Louisville: 14/1
• FIELD: 11/2
Odds of the NCAA champion’s Seed
1-4: 1/9
5-8: 10/1
9-12: 75/1
13-16: 10,000/1
Odds of all four #1 seeds reaching the Final Four: 35/1
Odds two #1 seeds meet in the championship game: 5/2
Odds a #16 seed defeats a #1 seed: 25/1
Odds a #15 seed defeats a #2 seed: 20/1
Odds the national champion comes from ...
ACC: 11/4
Pac-12: 7/2
Big 12: 19/4
Big East: 6/1
SEC: 19/2
Big Ten: 22/1
FIELD: 19/2
Odds to win most outstanding player
Justin Jackson (UNC): 11/1
Frank Mason III (Kansas): 12/1
Lonzo Ball (UCLA): 14/1
Dillon Brooks (Oregon): 14/1
Josh Hart (Villanova): 15/1
Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga): 15/1
Josh Jackson (Kansas): 20/1
Jalen Brunson (Villanova): 20/1
Malik Monk (Kentucky): 22/1
Odds the following celebrities attend a tournament game
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 1/50
Barack Obama: 1/9
Ashton Kutcher: 2/13
Michael Jordan: 1/5
Drake: 1/3
Bill Murray: 3/8
Jennifer Lawrence: 2/5
Joe Biden: 1/2
Floyd Mayweather: 1/1
Magic Johnson: 3/2
Bradley Cooper: 2/1
Donald Trump: 5/1
Bill or Hillary Clinton: 8/1
Mike Pence: 20/1
