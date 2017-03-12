UTA basketball still motivated despite tough NIT matchup with BYU

3:11 Timberview gets businesslike 61-48 win over Highland Park to punch ticket to regional final Pause

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

1:45 YMLA gets a gym to use and gives something back

2:05 Mike Hauschild pleased with latest audition for Rangers rotation

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1