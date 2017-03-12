UTA basketball still motivated despite tough NIT matchup with BYU

For UT Arlington, the 2016-17 basketball season won’t feature a storybook ending.
After falling 83-62 to Texas State on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, UTA (25-8) was tabbed on Sunday as a No. 6 seed in the NIT. The Mavericks will travel to Provo, Utah, for their first-round matchup against third-seeded BYU.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at BYU’s Marriott Center.
We couldn’t host a first-round game, so I don’t know if that had anything to do with our seeding, but regardless BYU is a tough draw.
UTA coach Scott Cross on his team’s NIT spot
“I was a little disappointed because the projections I saw had us as a 4 seed,” UTA coach Scott Cross said. “We couldn’t host a first-round game, so I don’t know if that had anything to do with our seeding, but regardless BYU is a tough draw.”
BYU (22-11) handed NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed Gonzaga its only loss of the season — 79-71 on Feb. 25 in Spokane, Wash. Power forward Eric Mika had 29 points and 11 rebounds in the upset and averages 20.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
If that reminds UTA fans of anyone, it might be Arlington Bowie’s own Kevin Hervey, who in his junior season is averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. BYU averages just over 80 points per game and is 14-3 at home this season.
UTA has participated in the NIT twice (1981, 2012), losing in the first round both times.
UTA played the loss to Texas State without injured guard Jalen Jones, a senior and the team’s second-leading scorer (12.4 points per game) who hurt his right hand in the team’s quarterfinal victory over Coastal Carolina. His status for the NIT is uncertain.
“It was extremely disappointing for everyone because we didn’t play our best basketball,” Cross said of UTA’s effort against Texas State. “It doesn’t sit well with anybody, so hopefully you can find lessons behind each loss and improve the next time out. I know there’s a lot of motivation in our guys to do that.”
The 2017 NIT will also feature some experimental rules. Stopping short of officially moving to four quarters instead of two halves, each half will be divided into two 10-minute “segments.” Shot-clock length will also be adjusted to 20 seconds when the ball is inbounded in the frontcourt.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
