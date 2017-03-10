Men's Basketball

UT Arlington defeats Coastal Carolina, advances in Sun Belt

Kevin Hervey scored 18 points Friday to lead three UT Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks defeated Coastal Carolina 74-51 for a school-record 25th victory.

The Mavericks (25-7) will play the winner of Troy-Appalachian State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament in New Orleans. The championship game is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

UTA led 29-27 at halftime and Coastal came within 32-31 on Jaylen Shaw’s layup with 17:36 remaining. But the Mavericks outscored the Chanticleers 16-6 to put the game out of reach. UTA finished on a 15-2 run.

Jorge Bilbao scored 14 points and Jalen Jones added 12 for the Mavericks, who shot 37.1 percent from the floor but held Coastal to 24.2 percent shooting.

The Mavericks split the season series with the Chanticleers (16-17).

UTA, with an RPI of 36, is seeking its second NCAA Tournament berth. ESPN projects the Mavericks as a 13 seed in the Midwest. They lost to Memphis in the first round in 2008.

In Friday’s other quarterfinals, Louisiana Monroe plays Texas State at 2 p.m., Louisiana Lafayette plays Georgia State at 5 p.m. and Troy faces Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m.

