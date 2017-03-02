UTA men win eighth straight, clinch Sun Belt title

Jalen Jones shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points in 27 minutes and UT Arlington pulled away from Louisiana-Monroe after halftime for a 72-57 win on Thursday night.
UTA (24-6, 14-3 Sun Belt) led 31-30 at halftime and went on a 19-9 run to start the second half and pushed its lead to 50-39. ULM rallied with jumpers from Nick Coppola, Marcus Washington, and Prince Cooper to reduce the deficit to five.
But Drew Charles made two foul shots, Jones had a 3, a jumper and a layup, and Erick Neal added a jumper and the Mavericks led 61-48 with 4:48 to go and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Neal finished with 12 points, Faith Pope 11 and Kevin Hervey 10. Travis Munnings led ULM (8-22, 2-15) with 17 points. Washington added 12 and Coppola 11.
“I think the first half was slow. We didn’t play together offensively, as a team. We didn’t have a ton of energy,” UTA coach Scott Cross said. “Defensively, once we went back to our 2-2-1 zone — that really gave us a lift. We were able to get a couple of steals and get some easy buckets. That changed the game.”
Cross said “this was a bit of a trap game. Monroe is better than their conference record.”
UTA on Monday had clinched a share of the league regular-season crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
The 24th victory matched a program high for UTA.
Jones said about Saturday’s game and shooting for a 25th win: “Making program history is on our mind. ... Louisiana is another very dangerous team with great players.”
The Mavericks close their regular-season schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday at Louisiana Lafayette.
UT ARLINGTON (24-6): Hervey 5-15 0-1 10, Bilbao 4-9 1-1 9, Neal 4-10 1-2 12, Charles 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 9-12 1-1 23, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 4-5 0-0 11, Ju.Harris 0-4 1-2 1, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-2 0, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 28-64 6-11 72.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (8-22): Munnings 7-13 0-0 17, Alabakis 3-4 0-0 6, Washington 4-11 3-5 12, Coppola 4-14 0-0 11, McDaniel 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 3-6 0-0 6, Jean-Pierre 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 22-58 5-7 57.
Halftime—UT Arlington 31-30. 3-Point Goals—UT Arlington 10-19 (Jones 4-4, Pope 3-3, Neal 3-4, Hervey 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Charles 0-3), Louisiana-Monroe 8-22 (Munnings 3-7, Coppola 3-8, Washington 1-2, Jean-Pierre 1-2, McDaniel 0-1, Cooper 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UT Arlington 35 (Hervey 12), Louisiana-Monroe 31 (Washington 10). Assists—Texas-Arlington 14 (Neal 5), Louisiana-Monroe 14 (Washington 6). Total Fouls—UT Arlington 11, Louisiana-Monroe 13. A—1,669 (7,085).
