February 27, 2017 9:52 PM

UT Arlington men beat Troy for share of Sun Belt title

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON

Jorge Bilbao scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Faith Pope added 14, and UT Arlington dominated down low to beat Troy 82-67 on Monday night and clinch a share of the Sun Belt Conference regular season title.

Jalen Jones and Kevin Hervey scored 13 apiece for the Mavericks (23-6, 13-3), who shot 50 percent from the floor to Troy’s 41 percent and outscored them 44-24 in the paint.

Bilbao’s layup put the Mavericks up 47-30 early in the second half. Troy scored five straight and closed to 51-41 on Person’s free throw with 17:09 left to go, but couldn’t get closer the rest of the way. Bilbao’s layup capped a 6-1 run and the Mavericks had their largest lead, 21 points, with 6:02 to play.

Pope put the Mavericks up for good, 16-5, with a free throw and UTA led 45-30 at halftime. Juan Davis Jr. scored 14 for Troy (16-14, 8-8) and Wesley Person had 13.

