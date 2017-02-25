Neal, Hervey lead surging UT Arlington over South Alabama 86-75

Erick Neal scored 16 points, Kevin Hervey had a double-double and UT Arlington rolled to an 86-75 victory over South Alabama on Saturday for its sixth straight win.
UT Arlington (22-6, 12-3 Sun Belt) entered the game with a one-game lead over Arkansas State atop the conference standings, and has won 10 of its last 11. South Alabama (13-15, 6-9) has lost three of its last four games.
Neal was 5 of 10 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Hervey finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Charles added 13 points and Jorge Bilbao 12 for UT Arlington, which shot 50 percent (28 of 56) from the floor and made 13 3-pointers.
Nick Stover scored 16 points to lead South Alabama. The Mavericks led by double-digits for most of the second half, and had an 18-point lead with 11 minutes left.
