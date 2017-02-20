Hervey’s career-high powers UT Arlington men past Georgia Southern

Kevin Hervey tied a career high with five 3-pointers and had his 11th double-double of the season, Jorge Bilbao scored 16 points with eight boards and the UT Arlington men’s basketball team used a late run to pull away for an 81-71 win over Georgia Southern on Monday night.
Hervey had a career-high 26 points with 13 rebounds and Erick Neal added 11 points and four assists for UTA (21-6, 11-3 Sun Belt), which won its seventh straight and maintained sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
Ike Smith’s jumper for Georgia Southern (17-11, 10-5) made it 65-all with 6:42 to play, but the Eagles committed two turnovers and went 0 for 4 from the field over the next 5:58. Bilbao made a layup and then two free throws before Drew Charles and Hervey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 75-65 about three minutes later. After Tookie Brown hit three free throws for Georgia Southern with 2:39 to play, Hervey answered with another 3 and the Mavericks held on from there.
Smith led Georgia Southern with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Brown scored 15 and Devonte Brown hit all four of his 3-point shots and added 12 points.
UTA outrebounded the Eagles 42-23 and outscored them 32-16 in the paint.
The Mavericks, who have surpassed 20 victories for the sixth time in program history, completed a sweep of their Georgia road trip after defeating Georgia State on Saturday.
UTA returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Troy.
Georgia Southern has lost three of four and is tied with Georgia State for third in the Sun Belt.
UT ARLINGTON (21-6): Hervey 9-15 5-5 28, Bilbao 7-14 2-6 16, Jones 3-4 0-0 8, Neal 4-9 0-0 11, Charles 2-7 0-0 6, Pope 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-2 2-2 4, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 9-13 81.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (17-11): Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Gladden 2-7 1-3 6, Hughes 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 5-14 4-5 15, Smith 10-17 3-4 27, O’Connell 0-0 0-2 0, Glenn 1-1 0-0 2, Boykins 4-6 0-0 12, Allsmiller 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-54 8-14 71.
Halftime—Georgia Southern 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 12-22 (Hervey 5-6, Neal 3-6, Jones 2-2, Charles 2-7, Hawkins 0-1), Georgia Southern 13-25 (Boykins 4-4, Smith 4-7, Hughes 2-6, Allsmiller 1-2, Gladden 1-2, Brown 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Texas-Arlington 41 (Hervey 13), Georgia Southern 17 (Gladden 4). Assists—Texas-Arlington 17 (Neal 4), Georgia Southern 10 (Brown 4). Total Fouls—Texas-Arlington 15, Georgia Southern 15. A—2,573 (4,358).
