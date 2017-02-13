UTA men power into first place in Sun Belt behind second-half run

Jalen Jones and Kevin Harvey each scored 20 points and UT Arlington pulled away from Arkansas-Little Rock in the second half to win 71-55 on Monday night at College Park Center and seize sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Mavericks (19-6, 9-3) entered the night a half-game behind Arkansas State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, all of whom lost on Monday.
Both Jones and Harvey finished 7 of 11 from the field. Kaelon Wilson added 13 points for UT Arlington, which led by just one at halftime and two with 11:35 to go before cruising to the finish.
A Jones jumper capped a 10-1 Mavericks run, which extended their lead to double digits at 57-46. Two free throws by Marcus Johnson Jr. cut the UALR deficit back to seven, but a Harvey 3 extended the gap back to 10. Johnson led the Trojans (13-13, 4-9) with 14 points.
UTA, which has won 18 of its last 21 games, outrebounded Little Rock 37-30 and shot 46 percent (24-of-52) from the field. The Mavericks also forced 17 turnovers and held Little Rock to 37 percent shooting.
UTA is 11-0 at home this season and has won 14 consecutive games at College Park Center.
The Mavericks return to action Saturday at Georgia State (16-9, 9-4). The game, scheduled to tip off at 1:15 p.m., will be streamed line on ESPN3.com.
This report includes material from the UTA website.
UALR (13-13): Billings 2-4 1-2 6, Hill 4-6 1-4 10, Black 1-2 1-4 3, Johnson 3-15 6-7 14, Burns 4-9 3-3 12, Shoshi 2-5 0-0 4, A.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Osse 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 18-49 13-21 55.
UT ARLINGTON (19-6): Bilbao 2-4 2-3 6, Hervey 7-11 2-2 20, Neal 0-5 0-0 0, Charles 1-7 0-0 3, J.Jones 7-11 4-4 20, Pope 2-3 1-1 5, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Kabadyundi 0-0 2-3 2, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 2-2 2, Wilson 5-10 3-7 13. Totals 24-52 16-22 71.
Halftime—Texas-Arlington 30-29. 3-Point Goals—UALR 6-25 (Johnson 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Billings 1-3, Hill 1-3, Burns 1-4, Shoshi 0-2, Osse 0-4), Texas-Arlington 7-22 (Hervey 4-6, J.Jones 2-5, Charles 1-5, Wilson 0-2, Neal 0-4). Fouled Out—Billings. Rebounds—UALR 28 (Shoshi 8), Texas-Arlington 34 (Wilson 6). Assists—UALR 13 (Johnson, Burns 3), Texas-Arlington 15 (Neal 7). Total Fouls—UALR 20, Texas-Arlington 18. A—1,591 (7,000).
