Hervey helps UTA men control Texas State in victory

Kevin Hervey scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds, Erick Neal and Jorge Bilbao each scored 13 points and the UT Arlington men’s basketball team beat Texas State 76-61 on Saturday.
It was Hervey’s ninth double-double of the year and the 18th of his career. The Mavericks shot 60 percent (29 for 48) from the field and limited Texas State to 39 percent (20 for 51) shooting.
UTA (17-6, 7-3 Sun Belt) went on an 18-4 run during a five-minute span in the first half and built a 26-12 lead. Texas State (13-9, 6-4) cut its deficit to 31-23 by holding the Mavericks scoreless for three minutes and trailed 39-30 at the break. UTA opened the second half with a 7-2 run and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Drew Charles added 10 points for the Mavericks, winners of five of their last six games.
Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 15 and moved into 10th place on the Texas State career-scoring list, with 1,166 points.
TEXAS STATE (13-9): Gilder-Tilbury 6-11 1-2 15, King 2-2 0-0 4, Conley 1-6 0-2 2, Black 2-6 4-4 10, Pearson 3-11 2-2 9, Prijovic 3-4 0-0 6, Starwood 1-4 0-0 2, Josephs 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 1-3 2-4 5, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, Blount 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 20-51 14-20 61.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (17-6): Hervey 6-10 5-7 19, Bilbao 6-8 1-6 13, Charles 4-8 0-0 10, Neal 5-8 0-0 13, Jones 1-5 2-2 5, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-2 0, Pope 3-4 0-0 6, Kiris 1-1 0-0 2, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-48 10-21 76.
Halftime—Texas-Arlington 39-30. 3-Point Goals—Texas State 7-22 (Black 2-3, Gilder-Tilbury 2-7, Josephs 1-1, Davis 1-2, Pearson 1-4, Blount 0-1, Conley 0-4), Texas-Arlington 8-17 (Neal 3-4, Charles 2-4, Hervey 2-6, Jones 1-2, Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out—Hawkins. Rebounds—Texas State 26 (King 7), Texas-Arlington 27 (Hervey 10). Assists—Texas State 13 (Davis 4), Texas-Arlington 18 (Neal 7). Total Fouls—Texas State 18, Texas-Arlington 18. A—3,483 (7,000).
