UTA men pull away late to subdue UL Monroe in Sun Belt

Jalen Jones matched his season-best with 23 points, Jorge Bilbao recorded his second straight double-double and Kevin Hervey had 14 points as the UT Arlington men defeated Louisiana-Monroe 71-55 on Saturday afternoon at College Park Center.
UTA (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) held ULM (6-13, 0-6) without a field goal for a six-minute stretch late in the game, helping fuel a 17-2 run.
Bilbao had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for this third double-double of the season.
UTA led only 33-31 at halftime behind Jones’ 14 points. ULM led 48-44 early in the second half before Kaelon Wilson’s dunk followed by a 6-0 run helped build the Mavericks’ lead to 60-53.
ULM shot only 33 percent from the floor against the UTA defense.
