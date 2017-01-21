Men's Basketball

January 21, 2017 6:27 PM

UTA men pull away late to subdue UL Monroe in Sun Belt

Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON

Jalen Jones matched his season-best with 23 points, Jorge Bilbao recorded his second straight double-double and Kevin Hervey had 14 points as the UT Arlington men defeated Louisiana-Monroe 71-55 on Saturday afternoon at College Park Center.

UTA (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) held ULM (6-13, 0-6) without a field goal for a six-minute stretch late in the game, helping fuel a 17-2 run.

Bilbao had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for this third double-double of the season.

UTA led only 33-31 at halftime behind Jones’ 14 points. ULM led 48-44 early in the second half before Kaelon Wilson’s dunk followed by a 6-0 run helped build the Mavericks’ lead to 60-53.

ULM shot only 33 percent from the floor against the UTA defense.

Check back for updates

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Whole Foods in Fort Worth spotlights local vendors

View more video

Sports Videos