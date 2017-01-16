UTA Mavericks bounce back with road win as Hervey scores 23

Junior forward Kevin Hervey returned from a one-game injury absence to score 23 points and lead the UT Arlington Mavericks to an 89-83 victory Monday over South Alabama.
UTA senior Jorge Bilbao registered a double-double, with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
The Mavericks, 13-5 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, trailed 43-40 at halftime. But Bilbao helped UTA build a 67-51 lead with 11:12 left after a 27-7 run.
The Jaguars fell to 9-9, 2-3.
Hervey had missed Saturday’s 93-71 blowout loss at Troy with a sore knee. He the made the most of his 27 minutes played Monday, hitting of 7 of 13 shots from the floor.
The afternoon game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was televised nationally on ESPN2.
