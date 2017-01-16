Men's Basketball

January 16, 2017 4:35 PM

UTA Mavericks bounce back with road win as Hervey scores 23

From staff reports

MOBILE, Ala.

Junior forward Kevin Hervey returned from a one-game injury absence to score 23 points and lead the UT Arlington Mavericks to an 89-83 victory Monday over South Alabama.

UTA senior Jorge Bilbao registered a double-double, with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mavericks, 13-5 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, trailed 43-40 at halftime. But Bilbao helped UTA build a 67-51 lead with 11:12 left after a 27-7 run.

The Jaguars fell to 9-9, 2-3.

Hervey had missed Saturday’s 93-71 blowout loss at Troy with a sore knee. He the made the most of his 27 minutes played Monday, hitting of 7 of 13 shots from the floor.

The afternoon game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was televised nationally on ESPN2.

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hurst couple will go to inauguration

View more video

Sports Videos