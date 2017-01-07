UTA men’s winning streak comes to an end at Texas State

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury racked up 21 points and four steals, and Texas State snapped UT Arlington’s 11-game winning streak with an 81-73 victory Saturday night.
Ojai Black finished with 16 points and six assists, while Nijal Pearson had 14 points for the Bobcats (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt). Texas State shot 55.1 percent from the field and hit 22 of 28 at the free-throw line while holding the Mavericks to 42.1 percent shooting — including 25 percent from 3-point range.
UTA (12-4, 2-1) held an eight-point lead (50-42) with 16:32 left in the game, but the Bobcats quickly responded. Gilder-Tilbury drilled a 3-pointer, sparking a 23-2 Texas State avalanche that gave the Bobcats a 65-52 lead.
Two Kevin Hervey free throws managed to get the Mavericks within single digits (74-66) with 2:41 to go, but they got no closer.
Hervey scored 25 points to lead UTA.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (12-4): Bilbao 3-6 1-1 7, Hervey 8-15 7-10 25, Charles 1-5 1-2 4, Neal 5-11 2-2 14, Jones 4-9 5-6 14, Pope 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 18-25 73.
TEXAS STATE (9-6): King 2-3 2-3 6, Gilder-Tilbury 9-14 0-0 21, Conley 4-9 2-4 11, Pearson 3-10 8-10 14, Black 4-5 8-9 16, Starwood 2-3 0-0 4, Prijovic 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Blount 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 27-49 22-28 81.
Halftime—Texas State 40-39. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 7-28 (Hervey 2-5, Neal 2-7, Pope 1-3, Jones 1-4, Charles 1-5, Bryant 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hawkins 0-2), Texas State 5-13 (Gilder-Tilbury 3-5, Blount 1-1, Conley 1-4, Prijovic 0-1, Pearson 0-2). Fouled Out—Pope. Rebounds—Texas-Arlington 23 (Jones 6), Texas State 25 (King 6). Assists—Texas-Arlington 12 (Neal, Wilson 3), Texas State 15 (Black 6). Total Fouls—Texas-Arlington 20, Texas State 18. A—1,667 (7,200).
